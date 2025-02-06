IKEA’s New Easter Collection Starts at Just $3 (It’s So Cute and Colorful!)
Despite what the weather may tell you, spring is coming! And in preparation for the warm weather ahead, IKEA just released a new Easter-inspired collection that is filled with spring-themed home decor pieces that’ll warm up your space in a snap.
The collection is called TJÄRLEK, and it’s chock-full of pastels, bunny motifs, and modern floral pieces that you’ll buy for your Easter celebration and keep out well into summertime.
These sweet pastel stemmed glasses, for example, are perfect for warm-weather cocktails, mimosas, or even for mocktails during a fancy brunch. Each set of four comes with green, pink, purple, and yellow glasses.
These simple yet beautiful flower-shaped side plates from the new collection are organic in shape and the perfect size for a side salad, a breakfast treat, or an after-dinner dessert. And because they’re a classic white, you can pair them with pretty much any other dish you already have in your collection to create a whimsical table setting.
And this adorable bunny-shaped jar just screams IKEA. Use one to hide your keys, use the bottom to hold a flower pot, or, of course, use it to store your favorite Easter candy. Each bunny jar even has a cotton tail on the backside.
“I love the modern take on a bunny — the tail is my favorite feature!!” one IKEA shopper wrote.
These $3 place mats from the collection are also so cheery that you’ll find yourself setting them out all spring and summer long. The hand-drawn plaid gives them an artsy, eclectic feel, and they’re made with a soft and washable 100% cotton fabric.
Check out the entire TJÄRLEK collection to start thinking about spring and to give your space a bright and colorful refresh. Sure, there’s still snow and cold outside, but you can always bring spring inside.