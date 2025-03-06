I Just Discovered This New IKEA Storage Staple That You’ll Want for Every Room in the House
When your space doesn’t come with built-in storage, you have to get creative with your furniture pieces to make a space both functional and beautiful. Luckily, there’s a new product from IKEA that will not only work with nearly every aesthetic, but it also gives you so much hidden storage space that you’ll want to install one in every room in your house.
The IKEA TONSTAD sideboard features two upper drawers and two lower cabinets that conceal storage shelves. It’s a perfect setup for storing away plates, silverware, vases, candles, and cloth napkins in your dining room. You can also store books, gaming accessories, or extra blankets in your living room. In addition, this piece would work well in a home office for storing tech accessories, or a craft room for all your supplies.
Because it’s a sideboard rather than a standard cabinet, the TONSTAD sits a bit more flush against the wall — it’s just over 16 inches deep — which makes it a great fit for smaller spaces. And according to the first few people who have picked up this new IKEA piece, it’s worth the investment.
“Good, heavy, quality cabinet with thick sturdy base,” one reviewer wrote on IKEA’s website. “Nice that everything soft-closes, both the doors and the drawers. The assembly is also SUPER. Few tools needed and quickly assembled … Definitely recommended! Quite expensive but the quality is certainly there!
This isn’t the only TONSTAD sideboard IKEA offers. Before releasing this style, IKEA rolled out a woodgrain version that has similar measurements but knobs rather than inset handles. The original design is also a bit more expensive than this updated white sideboard, which can be better customized with paint to match your space.
If you’re in need of more storage in your home, this compact IKEA sideboard works wonders in whichever room you choose to put it in — whether your dining room, living room, home office, or even mudroom area. It’s high-quality and super spacious, and will blend seamlessly into the rest of your decor.