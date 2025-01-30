This Popular IKEA Storage System Has 12 New Colorways (They’re All So Cute!)
Originally introduced in the 1990s, IKEA’s ingenious TROFAST storage solution is still going strong today. From storing toys in a kids’ room, to filling out an empty corner in the living room, to sorting laundry, the TROFAST can be used creatively in so many areas of your home.
Although people have gotten creative over the years and given the unit itself punchy color treatments, the slide-in plastic boxes have always remained basic white — that is, until now. IKEA just launched new colorways of their tried-and-true TROFAST — and I personally can’t get enough of all the options.
Each colorway features two different colors for their six plastic boxes. Colors include light green, bright green, gray, light blue, lilac, red, light orange, and white. Fun hues certainly look right at home in kids’ rooms, but don’t forget that they’ll also look spot-on within ’80s and ’90s throwback spaces or ones that fully embrace color.
The sky really is the limit when it comes to ways you can integrate the TROFAST into your home, no matter what colorway you choose (think: playrooms, laundry rooms, small kitchens, office closets, and more). Or, go the hacked and tweaked route and give it your own spin as movable storage on wheels, an art table with an added top, or even as stairs up to a bunk bed or loft bed.
IKEA hacks will always abound among intrepid homeowners, but at least with these kaleidoscopic new colorways, the TROFAST will come ready-made with colors that add instant personality to any room.