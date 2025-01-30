This Popular IKEA Storage System Has 12 New Colorways (They’re All So Cute!)

The sky really is the limit when it comes to ways you can integrate the TROFAST into your home, no matter what colorway you choose (think: playrooms, laundry rooms, small kitchens, office closets, and more). Or, go the hacked and tweaked route and give it your own spin as movable storage on wheels, an art table with an added top, or even as stairs up to a bunk bed or loft bed.



IKEA hacks will always abound among intrepid homeowners, but at least with these kaleidoscopic new colorways, the TROFAST will come ready-made with colors that add instant personality to any room.