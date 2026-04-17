This Storage Hack Turns a Clothing Rack into a TV Stand
If you live in a small-space rental, it can be hard to figure out exactly how to configure your home entertainment setup. You might not have the option (or even desire) to hang your TV on the wall by drilling and using heavy-duty brackets, but you also might not want to take up precious floor space on a big TV console.
So when I came across this TV stand hack using a rolling clothing rack, I thought it was utter genius. The hack allows you to mount your TV without damaging the walls, taking up too much precious floor space, or even committing too hard to one TV setup over another. Here’s how to try the hack out for yourself, as well as a couple of things to be mindful of to achieve the best results.
How to Convert a Clothing Rack into a Portable TV Stand
As seen in this Instagram video by Karoline Relster, the TV stand mount hack works by using sturdy medal hooks and hanging them on your TV and your clothes rack of choice. You simply screw or securely fix the hooks to the back of your television, where you’d attach brackets to mount your television normally, with the curved side of the hooks facing upwards so they can hook over the top of a metal clothing rack.
Relster is using the JYSK brand GAMLEBRO Single Garment Rack, which unfortunately isn’t sold in the United States. For a similar version you can get in the U.S., get IKEA’s RIGGA Clothes Rack, which can hold up to 77 pounds of weight. It’s important to get any hooks you’re using as level as possible to ensure your TV will hang straight (a ruler might help!).
And that’s it! After hanging your TV on the rack, simply wheel or move the rack to wherever you want to watch shows and enjoy the nifty DIY you’ve created. If you’ve used a height adjustable clothing rack, you can also adjust the height of your television for perfect viewing comfort.
Important Safety Considerations for This Hack
It’s important to consider how much weight your clothing rack can hold though if you wish to try out this DIY. You don’t want the rack to bend and break over time, or even worse for your TV to fall down or over, straight to the ground.
Some viewers of the hack video on Instagram loved the idea as much as I did, especially how it’s an idea that’s both creative and functional. One user said: “This reminds me of when they wheeled the TV in to watch a VHS at school,” adoring the nostalgic element of the visual. Others simply thought the idea was clever, space-saving, and rather affordable.
Though one user said it’s necessary to bear in mind where on your TV the speakers are. If they’re on the bottom of the TV, they will be facing the floor, which could impact sound quality. However, it won’t affect the quality so much that you can’t hear your TV, and external speakers could always be added if necessary. If DIY isn’t your game, you can always buy a rolling TV stand on Amazon — some of them even have shelving for extra storage.
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