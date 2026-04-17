This Storage Hack Turns a Clothing Rack into a TV Stand

Though one user said it’s necessary to bear in mind where on your TV the speakers are. If they’re on the bottom of the TV, they will be facing the floor, which could impact sound quality. However, it won’t affect the quality so much that you can’t hear your TV, and external speakers could always be added if necessary. If DIY isn’t your game, you can always buy a rolling TV stand on Amazon — some of them even have shelving for extra storage.