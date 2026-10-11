This IKEA Holiday Decoration Doubles as a Year-Round Entryway Organizer (It’s Solid Pine!)
Even though it seems like summer just ended, the holidays are closer than ever. If you’re the type of person who loves decking their home out in all sorts of festive adornments, you’re probably thrilled. But if you live in a small space like I do, then you probably can’t go whole-hog on the decorating due to a lack of, well, space.
Fear not: IKEA just came out with a practical, minimalist “Christmas tree” that’s festive yet easy to love year-round. Say hello to the VINTERFINT wall decoration, which doubles as an entryway organizer.
What Is the IKEA VINTERFINT Wall Decoration?
IKEA’s VINTERFINT collection includes hundreds of items that are boldly, undeniably festive, like retro-inspired holiday cookie tins and a patterned shopping bag that looks like it’s been gift-wrapped. But the new VINTERFINT wall decoration ($24.99) has a much more understated holiday style.
Made of solid pine, the wall decoration is essentially a pegboard-style wall organizer in the shape of a Christmas tree. But unlike a heavy real Christmas tree (or bulky faux tree that comes in pieces), the VINTERFINT’s “flexible construction is easy to pull horizontally to the desired width and fill with decorations — and to fold up and store.” If I wasn’t already won over by this charmingly minimalist decor, I am now.
Why This Festive Decor Is Actually a Storage Solution
Although IKEA calls this an “alternative Christmas tree” (and you should certainly use it as such), this wall decoration’s geometric design, neutral color palette, and pegs means that you could keep it up year-round as an entryway or wall organizer, without looking like one of those people who can’t accept that Christmas comes but once a year.
One review on IKEA’s site illustrates this wooden wall hanging’s vast potential: “Whether as an Advent calendar holder, a place for keepsakes, cards, keychains, a scarf and hat rack, a bathroom towel hook, or a belt and necklace holder … this thing is just super-hands-on … it’s great.” And even if you don’t hang anything on it at all, it’ll still look nice up on your wall. For my part, I see it as a great place to hang keys, hats, dog leashes, and more — anything you need to store near your front door.
Buy: IKEA VINTERFINT Wall Decoration, $24.99