This IKEA Holiday Decoration Doubles as a Year-Round Entryway Organizer (It’s Solid Pine!)

One review on IKEA’s site illustrates this wooden wall hanging’s vast potential: “Whether as an Advent calendar holder, a place for keepsakes, cards, keychains, a scarf and hat rack, a bathroom towel hook, or a belt and necklace holder … this thing is just super-hands-on … it’s great.” And even if you don’t hang anything on it at all, it’ll still look nice up on your wall. For my part, I see it as a great place to hang keys, hats, dog leashes, and more — anything you need to store near your front door.