IKEA’s New $5 Find Is a Must-Have for Your Holiday Decor (Grab 3!)
IKEA’s VINTERFINT collection is packed with so many great holiday finds — all of which are sweet, simple, and super festive. But there’s one item in the VINTERFINT collection that will definitely catch your eye (both because of its beauty and its super-low price): It’s a simple yet elegant brass-toned wreath that can be hung on a door or wall as is or be used as the perfect base to DIY your heart out.
The VINTERFINT gold wreath, priced at just under $5, measures about 11 inches around and features beautiful punched metal berries and leaves at the bottom. It comes with a simple red ribbon for easy hanging right out of the box, but you can upgrade it for something else or remove the hanging loop altogether.
The metal wreath is made with durable stainless steel with an acrylic coating, so its warm brassy finish will stay shiny for years to come.
It’s already getting great reviews on IKEA’s website. One person wrote, “Clean lines, simple design, cute. Very quintessentially Swedish.” Someone else added, “I can’t wait to hang it. This is a beautiful sturdy wreath that will be perfect in the space I plan to hang it.”
You can also easily weave or secure some faux foliage through the button of the wreath to add dimension, or accent the metal berries with faux holly berries. This wreath would also look awesome with a few strands of LED lights woven around and through it.
The IKEA VINTERFINT collection also has napkin and tealight holders that have the same brass berry motif, so you can turn this single item into your whole aesthetic this season.
For just $5, adding this wreath to your holiday decor collection is a no-brainer. Grab it from your local IKEA now to enjoy it all season long.