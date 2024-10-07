The STRÅLA collection focuses on decorative winter lighting, from a 14” snowflake-shaped lamp shade ($16.99) to a bright red seven-arm candelabra ($34.99). Meanwhile, the VINTERSAGA collection centers on holiday food and drink items. Whatever you decide to bring home, if you’re going to stock your space with finds from IKEA, then your holidays just got a little more festive!



You can shop IKEA’s VINTERFINT collection online and in select stores now.