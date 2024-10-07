IKEA’s “Dreamy” VINTERFINT Holiday Collection Is Here, and It’s Filled With Cozy Must Haves
The holiday season will be here before you know it, and IKEA is already offering some festive, Swedish-inspired fare. The beloved furniture retailer recently unveiled three new wintery collections, including one that screams Scandinavian cottagecore.
According to IKEA’s website, the VINTERFINT collection is “inspired by the Swedish countryside with its red cottages and traditional folk art” and “full of holiday cheer.” The collection joins IKEA’s SKOGSDUVA collection, a magical take on children’s decor, and the new FRÖJDA collection, filled with sparkly inspired pieces for the new year.
VINTERFINT is “packed with ways to support your winter festivities — from decorating your home, to packaging the yummy sweet treats you’ve baked with loved ones and all the little moments in between,” according to IKEA.com, and features original designs from Swedish artist Cecilia Pettersson, whose illustrations incorporate holiday and wintery elements.
You can shop a black throw blanket featuring stunning red poinsettia illustrations ($19.99), a festive place mat featuring forest creatures frolicking in the snow ($1.99), and a cushion cover with a wintry Christmas tree filled with pink and red bauble ornaments ($8.99).
If you’re interested in adding a bit of hygge to your home by incorporating some Scandinavian motifs, VINTERFINT has you covered. The collection also incorporates a Dala horse figurine ($9.99). In Sweden, Dala horses have been popular children’s toys for centuries, and IKEA’s latest take on the iconic holiday staple is a bright green.
Believe it or not, VINTERFINT and FRÖJDA aren’t IKEA’s only 2024 holiday collections available for you to shop.
The STRÅLA collection focuses on decorative winter lighting, from a 14” snowflake-shaped lamp shade ($16.99) to a bright red seven-arm candelabra ($34.99). Meanwhile, the VINTERSAGA collection centers on holiday food and drink items. Whatever you decide to bring home, if you’re going to stock your space with finds from IKEA, then your holidays just got a little more festive!
You can shop IKEA’s VINTERFINT collection online and in select stores now.