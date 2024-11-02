Ina Garten Has the Coziest Trick for Making Your Kitchen Feel Extra Warm (Perfect for Winter!)
Now that the autumn weather has fully set in, it’s time to start thinking about how to make your space ultra-cozy and warm for winter. After you pull out your favorite blankets, decorative pillows, and scented candles (of course), it’s time to turn your attention to creating a cozy vibe in your kitchen.
As spotted in a still from her Food Network show Be My Guest, Ina Garten winterized her kitchen chairs with shearling, and the result creates a superchic look that warms up the space with a cozy texture.
Although the shearling looks particularly great paired with Garten’s dark mid-century-inspired chairs and her rustic wood dining table, you can add shearling to almost any style of kitchen chair. Shearling would look just as great in a cottagecore-inspired space as in a kitchen with clean lines and a more modern feel.
You can often find real shearling pelts at antique stores or secondhand websites, but you can also pick up a convincing faux pelt from Walmart. This one from Better Homes & Gardens comes in white, gray, and a natural beige color and is shaped in a way that it looks like the real thing.
Or, run with Garten’s idea and make it your own by simply draping faux fur throws or other blankets over the backs of your kitchen chairs. If the kitchen is the heart of your home, then there’s no reason why you shouldn’t make it feel more comfortable and inviting for both you and your guests.
Don’t let your living room and bedroom have all the fun this fall and winter. Do as Ina Garten does and give your kitchen chairs the coziest winter treatment possible by adding a faux shearling touch. You’ll feel more comfortable (and warmer!) at every meal.
Buy: Better Homes & Gardens Faux Sheepskin Fur Pelt Area Rug, $26.67