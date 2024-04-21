Ina Garten’s Beautiful Spring Bouquet Idea Is Surprisingly Simple (and So Pretty!)
If you’re anything like Ina Garten, then you like to pull out all the stops when hosting a dinner party. You lay out your best dinnerware (always white plates, mind you), fold your cloth napkins, and dress the table with candles and flowers. But even though Garten hosts dinner parties with all the fixin’s, she always leans toward simplicity rather than going over the top, and her most recent floral arrangement is proof of that.
You don’t need oodles of blooms, greens, and buds to make an impact. In fact, Garten opted to go with a handful of bright and cheery poppies in a simple glass vase to add a pop of color without distracting from the food and friends.
“One of my favorite parts of doing a dinner party is shopping for the flowers!” Garten captioned her post, tagging florist Plaza Flowers.
The way Garten left the stems uneven and leggy adds interest and shape to the bouquet — and even the way the stems are woven together within the vase gives the bouquet so much visual interest and lets you really appreciate each flower.
You can recreate something similar with seasonal blooms from your own garden. A super simple bouquet of daffodils (with maybe a mix of both the yellow and cream varieties) screams spring and is beautiful on its own. Or, if you have forsythia blooming, a few branches of the bright yellow blooms would make a bold impact without much effort.
Garten has even snipped budding branches for her bouquets, which allows you to watch spring literally bloom in front of your eyes.
So along with your white plates, candles, and cloth napkins, add an Ina Garten-approved simple and elegant bouquet to brighten up the table without pulling attention away from the good food and great times.