If you’re anything like Ina Garten, then you like to pull out all the stops when hosting a dinner party. You lay out your best dinnerware (always white plates, mind you), fold your cloth napkins, and dress the table with candles and flowers. But even though Garten hosts dinner parties with all the fixin’s, she always leans toward simplicity rather than going over the top, and her most recent floral arrangement is proof of that.