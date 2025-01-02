Your 20-Year-Old iPod Is Now $350 at Urban Outfitters (It’s Officially Vintage!)

This iPod is sold by a seller called Retrospekt and fulfilled by UO MRKT, which means that if you’ve held on to your unused or refurbished old iPods, including Nanos and Minis, you can try to resell them there or on eBay to make money on what you probably assumed until now was a sunk cost. And while it may seem weird to want an older piece of technology with Spotify and iCloud on the scene these days, many people crave the ability to have a more low-tech approach to music, either by buying CD players or, yes, staying in tune with their curated iPod library.