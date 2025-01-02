Your 20-Year-Old iPod Is Now $350 at Urban Outfitters (It’s Officially Vintage!)
It’s a new year, and that means things that were popular in 2004 are now vintage. I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but at least this one comes with a silver lining. If you bought a fourth-generation iPod 21(!) years ago, you may make a nice little profit. Right now, you can buy one at Urban Outfitters for $349. And while that’s only $50 less than the original 2004 price of $399, how can you really put a price on nostalgia?
The retro (sorry, I just saw four gray hairs sprout on my head) tech item is the version with a click wheel, which was the height of iPod innovation, in my opinion. The click sound is so appealing, and the ample room for music storage (64GB) means you can rock out to Chappell Roan in your best Juicy Couture.
According to the product description, “These iPods have been updated with an all-new, high-capacity battery and 64GB of flash storage so you’ll have plenty of space for all your favorite albums in a faster, sturdier package.”
This iPod is sold by a seller called Retrospekt and fulfilled by UO MRKT, which means that if you’ve held on to your unused or refurbished old iPods, including Nanos and Minis, you can try to resell them there or on eBay to make money on what you probably assumed until now was a sunk cost. And while it may seem weird to want an older piece of technology with Spotify and iCloud on the scene these days, many people crave the ability to have a more low-tech approach to music, either by buying CD players or, yes, staying in tune with their curated iPod library.
So if you’re home for the holidays, take a second to see if you (or anyone in your family!) has an old music player lying around. It may be the hidden gold mine you didn’t know you were sitting on!