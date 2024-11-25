Walgreens Announced a Major Change to Its Store Hours — But There’s a Catch

However, there are some exceptions. According to Walgreens’ press release, 500 Walgreens 24-hour locations, as well as the 300 pharmacies within those locations, will remain open on Thanksgiving Day. So if you need any prescription refills or urgent pharmacist advice, you still have options! You can check whether any Walgreens locations near you will be open in some capacity on Thanksgiving by checking Walgreens’ official store locator.



Walgreens locations will be open during normal business hours the day before, November 27, in addition to the next day, Black Friday, for all of your health and everyday essentials needs.