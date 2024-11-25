Walgreens Announced a Major Change to Its Store Hours — But There’s a Catch
Thanksgiving is officially on the horizon, which means that it’s time to start making all the usual holiday preparations. Still, there are some things you can’t prepare for, from sustaining an injury (looking at you, potato peelers) to unexpectedly running out of a key dinner ingredient. If this happens, you might find yourself wondering the following question: Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving 2024?
Unfortunately, you’ll most likely have to stock up on last-minute holiday gear somewhere else, because most Walgreens stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day. In the past, Walgreens stores have remained open on Thanksgiving, which falls on November 28 this year. However, starting last year, the company opted to close most of its locations on the holiday itself in order to give employees time off with their loved ones.
“This is just one of the ways we’re acknowledging the dedication of our store team members, pharmacists, and pharmacy techs who tirelessly deliver incredible service and patient care every single day,” EVP and President of Walgreens Retail & Chief Customer Officer, Tracey D. Brown, said in a September 16 press release. “We heard incredible feedback from team members about their Thanksgiving holiday last year, so we are excited to extend that tradition once again for them to take a much-deserved break.”
However, there are some exceptions. According to Walgreens’ press release, 500 Walgreens 24-hour locations, as well as the 300 pharmacies within those locations, will remain open on Thanksgiving Day. So if you need any prescription refills or urgent pharmacist advice, you still have options! You can check whether any Walgreens locations near you will be open in some capacity on Thanksgiving by checking Walgreens’ official store locator.
Walgreens locations will be open during normal business hours the day before, November 27, in addition to the next day, Black Friday, for all of your health and everyday essentials needs.