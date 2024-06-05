Walgreens Just Announced a Major Change to Its Prices, and Shoppers Are Cheering
It’s officially the summer of cost savings. After several other brands announced price reductions to bring shoppers relief and combat inflation, Walgreens is joining the list with price drops on more than 1,300 products, including household and pantry staples, according to CNN.
In a press release shared on May 29, Tracey D. Brown, Walgreens’ retail president and chief customer officer, said that “Walgreens understands our customers are under financial strain and struggle to purchase everyday essentials. We continue to be committed to our customers by lowering prices on over a thousand additional items, something we’ve been doing since October of 2023.”
This is huge news for shoppers!
What will be cheaper at Walgreens now?
Calling it the “Summer of Savings” in the release, price drops at Walgreens now include discounts on One a Day men’s and women’s gummy vitamins (now on sale for $11.99), Nine (9) Can Igloo Hard Cooler ($5.99, down from $7.29), a Lasko 20” Box Fan, which is now $25.00 (a cost savings of $4 from its original $29.99 price), among thousands of other deals.
Brown added that while shoppers will see these savings go into effect immediately, there are also other ways to save. “Through myWalgreens loyalty program, our more than 110 million members receive personalized offerings daily,” she said in the press release.
“Listening to our customers and offering quality products, value, and convenience every day is our continued commitment.”
What other retailers are lowering prices?
Retailers are thinking about creative ways to cut costs for loyal shoppers and adding incentives beyond just discounted prices.
Earlier this year, Trader Joe’s announced plans to open hundreds more locations, continuing to bring its loyal shoppers best-in-class and affordable prices on everyday groceries and home finds, and Dollar Tree announced it acquired 170 99 Cents Only Stores with plans to reopen those locations as early as fall 2024. Both moves are in an effort to bring shoppers budget-friendly ways to shop.
Costco announced a partnership with Uber Eats to make it possible for non-members to buy Kirkland products and have them delivered right to their door.
In May, Amazon Fresh announced a plan to lower prices on more than 4,000 products (with more deals and discounts happening weekly), and Target announced lowered prices on 1,300 products, including household cleaning staples.
After cutting prices in 2023, IKEA announced a rare sale on outdoor furniture finds, offering shoppers a reprieve from sky-high prices.
According to CBS, Walgreens is the nation’s second largest retail pharmacy with 9,000 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico that serve almost 9 million people daily.