There’s a New Way to Shop at Costco Without a Membership

The Costco x Uber Eats partnership has only rolled out to a handful of Costco locations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Japan, with hopes of more stores joining the program later down the road. Non-members can shop Costco on the Uber Eats app and pay full price, and members can apply their membership discount to save money on their order.



It should be noted that Costco prices listed on the Uber Eats app may differ from what you’d find in stores, and you might not be able to order all your favorite items at once — offerings will vary based on location. However, you can still schedule deliveries, customize your order by leaving a note for the Uber Eats driver, and even place a pickup order for select locations.



Check your Uber Eats app to see if a Costco near you is participating in this new partnership, and start stocking up on Kirkland must-haves now.