There’s a New Way to Shop at Costco Without a Membership
Having to sign up for a membership to shop at a store can sound unappealing — especially if you’re the type of person who’s been secretly using your old roommate’s streaming services for years. A Costco membership comes with plenty of pros — including discounts on groceries and fast pharmacy refills — but if you don’t shop there enough, it might not be worth the hassle.
Good news, though: Even those without a Costco membership can now unlock a new way to shop. Costco just partnered with Uber Eats so you can sneakily get all your favorite Kirkland products and more delivered right to your door, without having to step foot inside a warehouse and show your membership credentials (or lack thereof!).
The Costco x Uber Eats partnership has only rolled out to a handful of Costco locations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Japan, with hopes of more stores joining the program later down the road. Non-members can shop Costco on the Uber Eats app and pay full price, and members can apply their membership discount to save money on their order.
It should be noted that Costco prices listed on the Uber Eats app may differ from what you’d find in stores, and you might not be able to order all your favorite items at once — offerings will vary based on location. However, you can still schedule deliveries, customize your order by leaving a note for the Uber Eats driver, and even place a pickup order for select locations.
Check your Uber Eats app to see if a Costco near you is participating in this new partnership, and start stocking up on Kirkland must-haves now.