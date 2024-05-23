Other handy shopping tips for Costco include bringing your own reusable bags to avoid taking home a large box from the checkout lane and parking near a cart return. Think smarter, not harder — especially if you’re shopping on a holiday weekend. Thankfully, Costco has been chock-full of gems for outdoor hosting this spring, so if you jumped on their melamine dish set and outdoor pillows, then you’re all set for hosting a perfect outdoor party to kick off summer.



Since Costco is closed on Memorial Day, do your shopping early this weekend — and don’t forget to buy one of the retailer’s delicious baked goods for the dinner table.