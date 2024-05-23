Costco’s Memorial Day Hours Suggest Shopping Sooner
A trip to Costco is an excuse to fill your shopping cart with gardening gems, storage baskets, and so much more, and there’s no better time to shop the store’s new selection of patio accessories (especially with the warm weather!).
Since Memorial Day is just days away, you’re probably asking yourself: Is Costco open on Memorial Day?
Before you fire up the grill for a block party or picnic, be sure to visit Costco before or after May 27, because the retailer will not be open on Memorial Day 2024. According to Costco’s website, the store will also be closed on Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Store hours vary depending on the location, but Costco is typically open until 6 p.m. on Sundays if you need anything before the holiday. Be sure to call to confirm the store’s hours before you tackle the chaotic parking lot.
If you don’t end up shopping at Costco this weekend, don’t worry. According to Redditors, the best time to shop at the retailer is Tuesday mornings, due to item restocks and a lack of children at the stores. Plus, you can have first dibs on the free samples!
Other handy shopping tips for Costco include bringing your own reusable bags to avoid taking home a large box from the checkout lane and parking near a cart return. Think smarter, not harder — especially if you’re shopping on a holiday weekend. Thankfully, Costco has been chock-full of gems for outdoor hosting this spring, so if you jumped on their melamine dish set and outdoor pillows, then you’re all set for hosting a perfect outdoor party to kick off summer.
Since Costco is closed on Memorial Day, do your shopping early this weekend — and don’t forget to buy one of the retailer’s delicious baked goods for the dinner table.