Costco’s “Outstanding” Gardening Gem Is Here, Just In Time for Spring Planting
During your next trip to Costco, keep an eye out for the garden section’s hidden gems like outdoor planters and a mini greenhouse. The retailer’s latest find will inspire you to finally start the vegetable garden that’s been on your mind.
Costco’s two-pack raised garden bed by Suncast is made with lightweight resin and PVC material to prevent rotting and rust, and it’s only $80. That’s right — for less than $100, you get two medium-sized garden beds to fit all of the peppers and tomatoes you want (so you can harvest them for summer salads!).
According to the product’s box, it “snaps together in minutes.” So go and get your gardening supplies and soil ready!
An Instagram Reel by @costcobuys shows the two-pack set of raised garden beds, and the caption says the following: “These resin garden beds are super easy to assemble and can be connected together.” That sounds like an excuse to visit Costco ASAP if I’ve ever heard one!
In the comment section, someone said that they purchased two sets and “made a big U-shaped garden,” so imagine the possibilities — especially after you plant a variety of seasonal flowers like hydrangeas, tulips, or daffodils.
Even though this specific set of Suncast garden beds isn’t available on Costco’s website, you might be lucky enough to find it in stores. If not, Costco also sells a two-pack set of modular raised garden beds by Vita for $85, and you can modify its grid layout in up to 16 squares.
To save yourself a trip to the store, Amazon also sells the Vita garden bed, and it’s apparently like “LEGO for gardeners,” according to a reviewer. According to its rave reviews, the “very sturdy” garden beds hold up well over time, and its grid layout has 16 different spaces for plants.
In the words of Gwen Stefani, “What are you waiting for?” This deal is a steal for the price, and it’s the perfect time to start gardening before the summer.