Costco’s “Amazing” Mini Greenhouse Is Perfect for Small-Space Gardening
If you love to garden but live in a spot with limited outdoor space, you’ve probably found yourself getting creative with ways to grow plants and veggies. But by adding this mini greenhouse from Costco to your toolbox, you might be on track to have your best growing season yet. While the find — first shared on the Costco Buys Instagram account — is only 3.5 feet long by 3 feet wide, it offers plenty of space for all your potted flowers, veggies, and herbs.
“This is as cute as it is functional!” the creator behind the Costco Buys Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “It’s 3.5’L x 3’W and has a heat sensitive automatic roof vent opener for maintaining ideal temperature and humidity levels!”
You can grab the greenhouse in Costco stores for $500, or pick it up online for $600 (with shipping included).
“Very happy with this purchase. Great fit for my balcony, ample room for my plants, and an overall nice looking conversation piece,” one shopper wrote in their review on Costco’s website. “I was able to set it up on my own without any hassle. Straightforward assembly process with clear step by step instructions. Love the value and appreciate the thoughtful design. I highly recommend this product.”
The greenhouse is also made from premium outdoor lumber, so it will last for years once assembled. And inside, there are four shelves plus floor space for you to fill with all your seedlings and plants.
If you can’t shop at Costco, this Wayfair MCombo greenhouse will cost you a fraction of the price (it’s $165) and comes in two colors. It’s ventilated and UV-resistant, and the two shelves provide tons of room for all types of plants. (Although if you’re looking for something truly high-end, shoppers promise Costco’s $1K greenhouse lives up to the hype.)
Take your green thumb to the next level and upgrade your gardening, no matter how much space you have. You’ll have fresh veggies, herbs, and flowers all summer long — even if you only have a balcony to work with.