Costco’s “Amazing” Mini Greenhouse Is Perfect for Small-Space Gardening

If you love to garden but live in a spot with limited outdoor space, you’ve probably found yourself getting creative with ways to grow plants and veggies. But by adding this mini greenhouse from Costco to your toolbox, you might be on track to have your best growing season yet. While the find — first shared on the Costco Buys Instagram account — is only 3.5 feet long by 3 feet wide, it offers plenty of space for all your potted flowers, veggies, and herbs.