Costco Just Brought Back Its $1K Greenhouse — And It’s Worth the Price Tag
It may almost be the dead of winter, but it’s never too early to start thinking about warmer days ahead. And if your New Year’s resolution is “make my green thumb greener,” then you’ll want to check out Costco’s latest offering. It’s a gorgeous greenhouse that comes with everything you need to set it up just in time to start your seedlings.
“Costco brought back the greenhouse that is an absolute showstopper,” Laura from the Costco Hot Deals Instagram account said in a recent video. “The details in this greenhouse are just beautiful and every part of it is perfect … I can just imagine all the plants I can keep in here. It is such a dream.”
The Yardistry greenhouse is nearly eight feet long and seven feet wide and features polycarbonate windows and roof panels that allow plenty of sunlight in. It even has heat-sensitive automatic roof vents that allow fresh, cool air in when the greenhouse gets too hot. All the pieces come pre-cut and pre-drilled and the kit comes with all the hardware you need to build it.
“This would be one of my dreams come true to have one,” one person wrote on Laura’s post. Another added, “Saw this today. Might be my present to myself for Christmas.”
And according to those who have already bought and built the Yardistry greenhouse, it’s worth the $1,500 price tag. “Wow! What a great product!” one reviewer wrote on Costco.com. “We purchased this greenhouse for our collection of tropical trees and plants. They were getting too big to overwinter in the house. Yardistry provided stellar directions, and the whole family worked on the project, [which] took about a week to complete … The plants are very happy in their new home!”
The greenhouse is currently available at Costco warehouses, as well as online for an extra $100 for shipping. You can also grab it from Home Depot if you don’t have a Costco membership, but it’ll cost a bit more.
Get a head-start on your New Year’s gardening resolutions and grab this beautiful greenhouse while it’s available at Costco. Your green thumb is definitely about to get greener.