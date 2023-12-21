Costco Just Brought Back Its $1K Greenhouse — And It’s Worth the Price Tag

It may almost be the dead of winter, but it’s never too early to start thinking about warmer days ahead. And if your New Year’s resolution is “make my green thumb greener,” then you’ll want to check out Costco’s latest offering. It’s a gorgeous greenhouse that comes with everything you need to set it up just in time to start your seedlings.



“Costco brought back the greenhouse that is an absolute showstopper,” Laura from the Costco Hot Deals Instagram account said in a recent video. “The details in this greenhouse are just beautiful and every part of it is perfect … I can just imagine all the plants I can keep in here. It is such a dream.”



The Yardistry greenhouse is nearly eight feet long and seven feet wide and features polycarbonate windows and roof panels that allow plenty of sunlight in. It even has heat-sensitive automatic roof vents that allow fresh, cool air in when the greenhouse gets too hot. All the pieces come pre-cut and pre-drilled and the kit comes with all the hardware you need to build it.