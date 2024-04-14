Costco’s “So Cool” $30 Stackable Planter Is a Gardening Must-Have for Spring

One customer loved their first planter so much that they’re ready to buy another one for flowers. “This is a great little planter to have herbs on my patio,” they commented. “It was very easy to assemble and plant different herbs for daily use. The feature that the water flows through it is great, really works well!”



Visit your local Costco ASAP and get yourself a stackable planter. You’ll blink and have a strawberry bush in no time!