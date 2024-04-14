Costco’s “So Cool” $30 Stackable Planter Is a Gardening Must-Have for Spring
Nothing says spring like a bundle of seasonal flowers like hydrangeas, especially if you planted them yourself. There’s something special about spending time in the soil and having an abundance of fresh flowers, produce, or herbs to show your hard work. Thanks to a popular item at Costco, your gardening methods will transform (and so will your green thumb!).
An Instagram reel by Laura Jayne Lamb, who runs the @costcohotfinds account, shows a five-tiered stackable planter for $29.99 that “stopped [her] in her tracks,” and you’ll feel the same way once you see it. Lamb says that the planter is about 15 x 27 inches tall with “tons of drainage” and has the potential to be a statement piece with “lots of cascading flowers and plants.”
According to the comments section, stackable planters are perfect for herbs, vegetables, and fruit, especially strawberries. “These are great (and mostly used) for strawberries,” someone wrote in the comments. Another person said, “I need 1 of those or maybe 2.” With two of these planters, you’re bound to have a plentiful supply of produce by the end of the summer.
This isn’t the first time that Costco influenced shoppers to rush to the store for a gardening product. The store’s self-watering cedar planter flew off shelves after a viral Instagram reel by @costcohotfinds, and massive concrete planters were spotted at Costco in March.
Even though this product isn’t on the store’s website, there’s a chance you’ll find it at your local Costco. In case the planter is out of stock, Amazon is selling a five-tiered shelf for the same price, so don’t give up on your dreams of having a beautiful garden.
One customer loved their first planter so much that they’re ready to buy another one for flowers. “This is a great little planter to have herbs on my patio,” they commented. “It was very easy to assemble and plant different herbs for daily use. The feature that the water flows through it is great, really works well!”
Visit your local Costco ASAP and get yourself a stackable planter. You’ll blink and have a strawberry bush in no time!