Costco’s Self-Watering Garden Planter Will Actually Keep Your Plants Alive
Sufficiently watering your plants on a regular schedule can be difficult, whether you’re contending with high temperatures or fussy plants, or simply forgetting to complete the task. That’s where self-watering planters come in; they help you maintain your green thumb and your peace of mind. If you’re looking to add one to your home, you might want to consider heading to your local Costco. The retailer’s popular cedar self-watering garden planter is currently on sale, and you won’t want to miss this deal.
Content creator @costcohotfinds recently spotlighted the $149.99 elevated cedar planter in an Instagram post. The planter features and measures approximately 22” long, 48” wide, and 30” tall.
“Having something self-watering is honestly the only way I will keep a plant alive outside,” she jokes, panning over the planter. “And with how many rabbits I have, the 30-inch height would be necessary.”
“I’ve had three [planters] for the past few years and the fact that they are on wheels is great,” one commenter wrote. “Too sunny in one spot, I can roll it in a shadier spot.”
“Love the height, the fact that we can fill it & go out of town, and it fits a good amount,” another commented. “We had 6 big tomato plants in it last year.”
Judging from reviews of the product on Costco’s website, shoppers have been more than satisfied after purchasing the planter. It boasts a 4.6 out of 5-star rating based on over 1,500 reviews at the time of writing. The planter retails for a higher price of $199.99 online, but delivery is available in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
If Costco isn’t an option for you, you can find a similar self-watering raised garden bed at Pottery Barn. The brand’s 8-pocket herb garden bed (which retails from $149 to $229 based on size) comes in two colors (natural and gray cedar) and three different sizes, so you can choose a bed that best fits your space. As a bonus, it also features a storage shelf not present in the Costco planter.