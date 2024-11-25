Walmart’s Thanksgiving Hours May Mess with Your Shopping Plans
If you’re lucky enough to have a Walmart near you, then you have a perfect one-stop shop for everything from groceries to high-end-looking furniture (for a fraction of the price!). And Thanksgiving usually comes with plenty of reasons to need to make a trip: Maybe you don’t have enough dishes, or have to get a couple of extra seasonings to make your meal the best one yet. If you’re realizing you need both of these — or something else — you may be wondering if Walmart is open on Thanksgiving.
Well, there’s good news and bad news. Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2024, the store confirmed in a Sep. 19 press release. “Walmart stores will be closed once again on Thanksgiving Day so associates can spend the day with their families,” the release said, referencing its similar holiday closure for the past five years. That means you’ll have to run your day-of errands at another spot. But if you’re hoping to score some great Black Friday deals, the stores will open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.
And it really might be worth setting an alarm for that early hour. Walmart promises to have items up to 70% off, including must-haves like generators, air purifiers, and coffee makers. Not only that, but the store is also bringing back its “inflation-free holiday meal,” which can serve up to eight people for less than $7 per person.
Recently, Walmart has also seriously upped its furniture and home goods game, so you’ll definitely want to check out those sales either in person or online. This pumpkin-shaped casserole dish is perfect for serving leftovers in, while this storage bench will store all of your guests’ shoes and any other random items you can’t seem to find a place for. And with Cyber Monday right around the corner, you may be able to snag these items for the cheapest price yet.