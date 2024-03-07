Lulu and Georgia’s New Rug Collab Has the Prettiest “Timeless Neutrals”
When it comes to home design collaborations, few modern brands do it better than Lulu and Georgia. The retailer has partnered with well-known designers like Sarah Sherman Samuel, Èlan Byrd, and Jenni Kayne, just to name a few. Now, they’re launching yet another must-see, high-profile crossover collection, and it epitomizes the warm quiet luxury trend to a T.
Jake Arnold, interior designer and co-founder of The Expert, just teamed up with Lulu and Georgia on an exclusive eight-piece rug line that debuted today. It’s a sequel to Arnold’s initial 2022 rug drop for the brand, which featured seven neutral-toned styles named after significant people and places in the designer’s life. These latest arrivals, though, showcase a mix of new materials and hues, including fresh color options for some of his original Lulu and Georgia designs.
Playing up Arnold’s love of woven textures, jute is a core component to the 2024 rug collection, as “the material adds the perfect amount of warm texture to a space,” he tells Apartment Therapy. As an added tactile element, a few pieces have even been designed with eye-catching geometric motifs, like the diamond-infused Havenhurst rug or grid-style Harper.
Arnold also notably gravitated toward slightly darker shades here, including brown, which is one of his own design hallmarks as well as a popular 2024 hue. Earthy moss and rust tones round out the line, too, as well as simple black and ivory colorways — proof that there’s something natural-inspired for every space.
“These new colors for Lulu and Georgia are really driven by that unmatched texture and fresh colors I’m loving and using in our studio’s projects,” Arnold says. “I consider these timeless neutrals and any of these new styles can totally transform a space.”
Prices for the Jake Arnold and Lulu and Georgia rug line range from $118 for small 2’ by 3’ or 3’ by 5’ sizes to $2,000+ for larger area rugs. Overall, these strike that just-right blend of classic and contemporary to invest in as permanent decor pieces, and their simplicity means plenty of versatile styling potential. Shop the full collection on Lulu and Georgia’s website now to bring Arnold’s high-end designer touch into your own living room, bedroom, or hallway.