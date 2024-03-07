Arnold also notably gravitated toward slightly darker shades here, including brown, which is one of his own design hallmarks as well as a popular 2024 hue. Earthy moss and rust tones round out the line, too, as well as simple black and ivory colorways — proof that there’s something natural-inspired for every space.



“These new colors for Lulu and Georgia are really driven by that unmatched texture and fresh colors I’m loving and using in our studio’s projects,” Arnold says. “I consider these timeless neutrals and any of these new styles can totally transform a space.”