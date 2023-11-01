Japan’s “Slimmest” Studio Apartment Is Only 107 Square Feet

Surprisingly, many in the post’s comments section actually said they wouldn’t mind living in the unit. “Give me a TV and a PlayStation and I’ll be the happiest person on earth,” someone said.



Others also had jokes. “Don’t let U.S. landlords see this.”



Another added: “If this was in San Francisco, $1,500 1bed/1bath, and no utilities included.”



The video did not say how much the rent is, but a New York Times article on 95-square-foot micro apartments in Tokyo reveals rates for such accommodations range between $340 to $630 a month.



At those prices, would you consider living in a narrow apartment?