Jasmine Roth Squeezes So Many Space-Saving Features into This Small Space
When you’re small-space living, every square inch counts. So when Jasmine Roth was tasked with redesigning a small space while maximizing square footage, she decided to turn nooks and crannies into secret hiding spaces to keep the floor open and clutter tucked away.
“Who remembers this episode from last season of #HelpIWreckedMyHouse?” Roth wrote in the caption of a July 8 Instagram post. “I loved incorporating hidden elements to maximize the space and functionality of the home.”
Some of the key hidden features in this home are the pull-out nightstands next to the Murphy bed (which can be folded into the wall and hidden away) and the closets above the nightstand that disappear into the wood paneling. These are all great ideas to incorporate into a guest space that also needs to function as a home office or studio. When your guests arrive, place your junk into the secret closets, pull down the bed, and pull out the nightstands. Then you’re ready to host!
Roth also hid away the clunky stackable laundry units in a closet to keep them totally out of sight and she even built a hidden “dinner party drawer” into a buffet station in the kitchen that has everything you need for entertaining (plates, silverware, napkins, placemats, tablecloths, etc.) tucked neatly in two pull-out compartments. No need for a hutch or china cabinet.
“You’re a genius at this!” one person commented. Another added, “I wish I had your HIDDEN talent.”
If you’re looking to make better use of the space you have, then take a few pointers from Roth and become a bit of a magician. Now you see it, now you don’t!