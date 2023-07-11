Jasmine Roth Squeezes So Many Space-Saving Features into This Small Space

Some of the key hidden features in this home are the pull-out nightstands next to the Murphy bed (which can be folded into the wall and hidden away) and the closets above the nightstand that disappear into the wood paneling. These are all great ideas to incorporate into a guest space that also needs to function as a home office or studio. When your guests arrive, place your junk into the secret closets, pull down the bed, and pull out the nightstands. Then you’re ready to host!