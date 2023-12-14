Jenna Lyons Has A Hot Take About Your “Framed” TV
The Samsung Frame TV and all of the DIY versions it’s spawned, have helped people concerned with ~aesthetic~ make their televisions disappear. You no longer have to deal with working a giant black rectangle into your design plans if you don’t want to and instead disguise it amongst a gallery wall with a decorative frame and some strategic digital manipulation. But according to fashion icon and Real Housewife of New York Jenna Lyons, that’s simply not good enough.
“The other thing that stresses me out deeply…televisions over mantelpieces,” Lyons said during a conversation with Jeremiah Brent. “I don’t like any room that is focused [on the TV]. Unless it’s an actual TV room, hide the goddamned TV. Make it go behind the fireplace.”
And Lyons specifically hates the idea of turning the TV into a piece of art. “And don’t make it one of those ones that goes into a wall that looks like a painting,” she said. “It is the number one thing I fight over with people.”
It goes without saying that this is not a unanimous opinion shared among all design enthusiasts. Brent actually points out in the caption of his TikTok that the example photos he shows, while Lyons expresses her hot take, is his own living room. “Don’t yell at me!” he writes.
And people in the comments are rooting for their televisions, the Frame, and all of its offshoots. “LOVE my Frame TV,” one person wrote. “Also, I don’t have an extra room just to hide the TV.”
“With all due respect,” another person added, “half my salary goes [to] TV subscriptions, so it is going to be the focal point.”Although Lyons will go to bat to make sure a TV doesn’t enter a living room design, at the end of the day, interior design is all about creating a space that makes you happy. So if you, like Brent, love your TV disguised as a painting, or even if you love the big black rectangle above your mantelpiece, then that’s the only thing that matters. Don’t yell at us, Jenna!