Jennifer Aniston’s Kitchen Cabinets Bring Back This Classic Style

And yes, her coffee setup looks very nice. But it’s Aniston’s chic, light wooden cabinets that really steal the show. Both the upper and lower cabinets have a handleless design, a hugely popular minimalist style during the 1960s and 1970s. With its uninterrupted look, these handleless cabinets automatically help make a space feel less visually cluttered, and the light color of the wood adds to the sense of brightness and airiness.