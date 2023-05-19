Jennifer Aniston’s Kitchen Cabinets Bring Back This Classic Style
Despite gaining over 42 million followers since joining Instagram in late 2019, Friends star Jennifer Aniston has kept things pared down on the site, with only 125 posts to date. However, when she does post, she tends to share some seriously jealousy-inducing shots of her gorgeous home — particularly her mid-century modern-inspired kitchen.
Aniston recently shared a video explaining how she makes her morning coffee using, among other things, Vital Proteins collagen protein powder.
“Morning 👋☕,” Aniston captioned the laidback video, which is set to the cheerful opening notes of Talking Heads’ classic song “This Must Be the Place.”
And yes, her coffee setup looks very nice. But it’s Aniston’s chic, light wooden cabinets that really steal the show. Both the upper and lower cabinets have a handleless design, a hugely popular minimalist style during the 1960s and 1970s. With its uninterrupted look, these handleless cabinets automatically help make a space feel less visually cluttered, and the light color of the wood adds to the sense of brightness and airiness.
The most popular version of this design is J-pull handleless cabinets, which you can see on display in Aniston’s kitchen. The design itself is quite simple, featuring a flat panel style cabinet with a J-shaped handle built into the edge of the door panel.
This isn’t the first time that Aniston has made headlines for her home decor style. Last October, the actress gave fans a peek into her bathroom, showing off a mirror in her shower that seamlessly blends in with her shower tap.
And while her mid-century modern cabinetry obviously steals the show in her kitchen, Aniston’s chic white and gold coffee maker is also more than worthy of discussion. A bonus? It’s available at Walmart!