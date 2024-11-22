Jennifer Garner Put “The Prettiest” Twist on a 105-Year-Old Cooking Essential (People Are Obsessed!)
Truth be told, I’ve never seen an ugly KitchenAid stand mixer — they simply don’t exist. But Jennifer Garner’s stand mixer from KitchenAid may be the most beautiful one in existence. Complete with a wooden bowl (yes, really) and painted in a rich deep green, this mixer looks more like a piece of art than it does an appliance.
“Swipe to bake! At the top of the comfort food list around here: @zoenathanzoe’s Homemade English Muffins,” Garner captioned a recent Instagram post. “There is a fresh batch quickly disappearing from my counter and I thought you might like them, too. And how about that Evergreen @kitchenaidusa Stand Mixer?! It almost doesn’t look real, it’s too pretty.”
This mixer is from KitchenAid’s 2024 Design Series, and it also comes in black. Garner, a KitchenAid brand ambassador, is clearly doing a great job promoting the products, because it looks perfect in her subway-tiled kitchen.
Garner’s Instagram followers are smitten with the mixer, leaving comments like “LOVE that Kitchen Aid bowl” and “That’s the prettiest kitchen aid mixer I’ve ever seen!”
Yes, the mixer is pricey at just under $700, but reviewers on the KitchenAid website say that it’s definitely worth the investment. “This is the first electric mixer I’ve ever had, and it works so well,” a reviewer wrote. “It is a bit pricey, but if it’s something you think you would use relatively often, I highly recommend it. You really do pay for what you get.”
So if you want to upgrade the set of your own Pretend Cooking Show, check out Garner’s new favorite appliance and treat yourself to something special ahead of the holidays.