Jennifer Garner Has a Kitchen Island Tucked Away in the Most Genius Spot
Many people dream of one day having a walk-in closet (or any closet, period). As if the dream of a walk-in closet isn’t big enough, Jennifer Garner just gave people something else to pine for: an entire kitchen island in her walk-in closet.
Garner provided her Instagram followers with a glimpse into her closet in a video posted earlier this year. She shows herself trying on a bunch of different overalls, and as stunning as each pair is, it’s hard not to be drawn to Garner’s surroundings, rather than her outfits.
“My favorite kind of fitting,” Garner captioned the post.
To her left, there’s a giant kitchen-size island at the center of the room, complete with eight drawers and a spacious glass-covered wood top. It’s an incredible upgrade from that “clothes chair” everyone has in their bedroom, isn’t it?
“What a GREAT closet Jen!” one person commented on her Instagram video. Another person added, “I need to see the stool you use to reach the high cubbies.” And someone else noted, “Love your closet. I could live in it.” It’s honestly big enough to do just that!
This center island is the perfect spot to store jewelry, formal shoes, or other small accessories, and provides a spot to fold clothing or even do your makeup.
In Garner’s previous home, she had an island in her laundry room, which is another total game-changer (as you can see in this post from 2020).
Should there be an island in every room in the house? Well, yes, and Jennifer Garner proves that. So if one day you find yourself with the space to build the walk-in closet of your dreams, take a cue from Garner and give yourself an island because extra extra storage is true luxury.