How to Make Your Kitchen Look Expensive Like Jeremiah Brent’s
Interior design duo Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus have developed an audience for their lovely home, decorating advice, and charming personalities. If you’ve seen snippets of their home on their social media accounts, you’d understand why their space, including their kitchen, is considered a “dream home.”
Brent posted a video of his design studio’s kitchen on Instagram to highlight the new marble slabs, but it’s impossible to not keep an eye on the minimal decorations that he’s placing on the kitchen shelves.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
“If you know me, you know I have an affinity for all things marble,” Brent said in his Instagram caption. “When I first saw these stunning slabs of Calacatta Vagli Rosatto from @abcstone, I knew they belonged in our studio. With veining like a painting and bordeaux hues amidst a room of matte-gray, the uniformity from the shelves to the island creates a bold yet cohesive feel.”
And it’s not just the cohesive feel that complements the kitchen — the way Brent styles the kitchen also gives it a high-end look, and it’s possible to recreate that look without the cost.
Atop the kitchen shelves, you can spot a lamp, two framed photos, vases, a candle, and multiple pieces of glassware. All of these items are probably lying around your home, and there’s nothing wrong with adding them into your kitchen. If you’re lucky enough to already have empty and conveniently placed shelves in your kitchen, try adding a framed photo of you with your loved ones or something that reminds you of cooking.
As for the other decorations, a small lamp (similar to a desk lamp or nightstand lamp) wouldn’t hurt to add to your kitchen to deflect central lighting and add a bit more ambiance to the room. For vases and candles, they’re a cute item to add in any empty corner if you’re not worried about them falling and breaking. The same goes for glassware, but there are plenty of ways to style glassware outside of your cabinet.
Lastly, Brent added a bouquet to the kitchen counter, and there’s nothing that’ll spruce up your cooking space more than a bundle of colorful flowers. As long as they’re not in the way, they’ll be a nice addition to your kitchen. With these tips, your kitchen will look just as luxurious as the Brent-Berkus household.