Jeremiah Brent Solved the Worst Renter Problem on “Queer Eye” This Season (It’s So Clever!)
If you’re a fan of Queer Eye, you’ve probably noticed how new cast member Jeremiah Brent’s home makeovers are extremely eye-catching. The interior designer, who replaced Bobby Berk as the Fab Five’s style pro this season, has the ability to turn any room into a stylish, functional space, and in one of this season’s episodes, that was no exception.
In a recent episode titled “Are You There, Fab 5? It’s Me, Billy” in season 9, episode 8, Jeremiah transformed a librarian’s home with many creative tricks, but one in particular caught my eye immediately: He covered popcorn ceilings with draped fabric to hide the dated texture.
While not a permanent fix, it’s definitely a cost-effective way to refresh a rental space. The fabric adds a soft, elegant touch and proves that the simplest solutions are the most effective. If you’re worried about cleaning the ceiling, I’d recommend you choose a fabric that’s easy to remove and clean, and implement a monthly cleaning schedule to ensure there is no mold or dust building up.
In addition to the draped ceilings, Jeremiah was also intentional about implementing a signature scent into the home. Scents play a huge role in how you experience a space, and Brent’s enthusiasm for curating the perfect aroma makes it clear that scent is often overlooked.
Billy the librarian was thrilled with the home transformation, which is no surprise given how much magic Brent worked in his home.