“Queer Eye” Is Adding Jeremiah Brent for Season 9 to Replace Bobby Berk
It’s official — interior designer Jeremiah Brent will replace Bobby Berk as the design expert on Netflix’s home makeover series Queer Eye.
On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Netflix confirmed that Brent is joining the Fab Five in Las Vegas for their ninth season, which is set to begin production this spring. He’ll star alongside Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, and his shining personality seen in HGTV docuseries The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project or Netflix’s Say I Do will definitely reel viewers in.
Last November, Berk revealed that the show’s eighth season would be his last season, which led to the question: who has the charisma to replace Berk? And more importantly, who has a similar knack for remodeling like Berk, whose contributions many joked (or said seriously) were irreplaceable?
“Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences,” Berk wrote on Instagram in a Nov. 2023 post.
In addition to his on-screen personality, Brent has over a decade of experience in the design world with his company Jeremiah Brent Design, and recently authored a book, The Space That Keeps You. Featuring intimate conversations about your personal space and “what makes a house a home,” this book is a great read before his debut in Queer Eye’s next season.
Before season nine, you can also familiarize yourself with Brent by reading his non-negotiable tip for styling a room or taking a look inside the New York townhome he shares with his husband, fellow design powerhouse Nate Berkus.