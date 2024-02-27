“Queer Eye” Is Adding Jeremiah Brent for Season 9 to Replace Bobby Berk

“Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences,” Berk wrote on Instagram in a Nov. 2023 post.



In addition to his on-screen personality, Brent has over a decade of experience in the design world with his company Jeremiah Brent Design, and recently authored a book, The Space That Keeps You. Featuring intimate conversations about your personal space and “what makes a house a home,” this book is a great read before his debut in Queer Eye’s next season.