This Double-Duty Furniture DIY Is the Smartest One I’ve Seen (It’s Perfect for Small Spaces!)

Kim’s whole apartment, which has been featured in an Apartment Therapy house tour, is stunningly beautiful. And now, it’s as functional for at-home workouts as it is gorgeous.



Commenters on her Instagram are also loving this multifunctional design. Some left comments like, “This is genius!” “I would buy this!” and “👏👏👏 that is so clever.”



This DIY is a genius project for anyone who lives in a small space. This hack is so versatile and can complement well any other decor pieces you may have.