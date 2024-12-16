This Double-Duty Furniture DIY Is the Smartest One I’ve Seen (It’s Perfect for Small Spaces!)
Working out at home is a cost-effective way to stay active, allowing you to save money while enjoying the comfort of your own space. However, if you live in a small space, this may be the first option you choose to consider. That’s because it can be a challenge to create a designated space for exercise equipment without overcrowding the room or feeling cramped.
That is, until I came across interior designer Kim White’s Instagram video of her jumping on a brilliant mini trampoline-ottoman while at home. White shared in the comments that she loves using a trampoline for exercise but got tired of constantly putting it away. Her solution? She reached out to her upholsterer to help her turn the inside of her ottoman into a trampoline. The result is a beautiful, timeless ottoman that reveals a trampoline when the top is removed.
Kim’s whole apartment, which has been featured in an Apartment Therapy house tour, is stunningly beautiful. And now, it’s as functional for at-home workouts as it is gorgeous.
Commenters on her Instagram are also loving this multifunctional design. Some left comments like, “This is genius!” “I would buy this!” and “👏👏👏 that is so clever.”
This DIY is a genius project for anyone who lives in a small space. This hack is so versatile and can complement well any other decor pieces you may have.
If you’ve been looking for a way to work out without sacrificing your space and aesthetics, then this item may be for you. To complete this look, you can purchase any storage ottoman similar to Kim’s on Amazon.
Once you have your ottoman, you can either complete the project yourself or reach out to a professional on Taskrabbit.