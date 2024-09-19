The Joanna Gaines-Approved Cottagecore Kitchen Trend I’m Definitely Doing This Fall (So Cozy!)
It’s that time of year again where I start to pull my cardigan tight and wistfully watch the leaves turn from green to orange while sipping on a hot cup of tea. The air is getting crisp, and that means it’s time to get cozy — and I love looking for tips to make my space match my overall mood. Unsurprisingly, Joanna Gaines already has her cozy factor kicked into high gear, and it’s a design trick I’m going to try too.
Instead of reaching for the Big Light, Gaines keeps her kitchen feeling as cozy as ever with lamps on her kitchen counter.
It should be no surprise that Gaines is a certified “Big Light” hater. Her design style is very much inspired by the modern farmhouse look, so it makes sense that only the warmest candle-like and cozy lighting will do in her space. Gaines added a side table lamp to her kitchen to light her space in a more antique-inspired way that makes it feel a lot more homey.
You can see the little light in action in a recent video Gaines posted to her Instagram. Paired with a stack of cookbooks and her copper kitchen utensils, the vignette just screams fall.
Of course, there are plenty of reasons where you’d need more light in the kitchen than a lamp could provide — especially when you need to read measurements and recipe instructions — and that’s where the Big Light or any type of overhead lighting would come in handy and work best. But if you’re just enjoying dinner and a glass of wine, or shutting down the kitchen for the night, the ambiance a lamp throws off can make the whole experience much more enjoyable.
So ahead of the autumn season, treat yourself to warm, ambient lighting like Gaines does — and make the time you’re now spending indoors a heck of a lot cozier.