It’s clear that Joanna Gaines draws inspiration from the past when designing for her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target. For one piece, she reached way back in time — like over 750 years — to breathe new life into something that’s been used for centuries (if not longer). And right now, you can snag Gaines’ modern spin on a 750-year-old classic for just $17 while it’s on clearance at Target.