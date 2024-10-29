Joanna Gaines Is Bringing Back This Vintage 756-Year-Old Gem at Target
It’s clear that Joanna Gaines draws inspiration from the past when designing for her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target. For one piece, she reached way back in time — like over 750 years — to breathe new life into something that’s been used for centuries (if not longer). And right now, you can snag Gaines’ modern spin on a 750-year-old classic for just $17 while it’s on clearance at Target.
Magnifying glasses have been around in their recognizable form since the 13th century, with some historians believing that English philosopher Roger Bacon first documented using glass magnifying spheres for scientific purposes around 1267, according to research published by the Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology at Brown University. However, others can date the use of gemstones to magnify small objects back to ancient Egypt and Rome.
No matter their origin story, magnifying glasses in some shape or form have been consistently used for hundreds of years, and Gaines is keeping the tradition alive with her brass pedestal magnifying glass at Target. And it’s just as useful as it is beautiful.
“Practical,” one Target shopper wrote in their review. “My father-in-law really wanted a magnifying glass to read at night, and he loved this.” Another person said: “I needed to get a magnifying glass to help with very small print. This not only works great but looks wonderful on my bedroom dresser.”
And others simply love the look of it. “Perfect touch,” someone else wrote. “A lovely addition to a shelf. Comes in a beautiful shade of brass and is [of] good quality.”
Normally priced at just under $20, the magnifying glass is currently on sale at Target stores for only $16.99. It’s already sold out online, so head to your nearest Target to see if it’s still in stock. You’ll be bringing home a gorgeous modern decor piece and a piece of history, too!
Buy: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Decorative Brass Magnifying Glass, $16.99