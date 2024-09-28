The “So Cute” $3 Target Organizer I’m Getting 5 of for Every Room in the House
No matter how many times I go to Target, every single visit I catch something new that I personally believe my home needs. From furniture to cleaning essentials to seasonal decor, the retailer’s got it all — especially when it comes to storage finds. And the latest Target organizing gem is no exception.
Target’s $3 clear acrylic decorative canisters — which can be found in Bullseye’s Playground, aka the $5 or less section — are the perfect addition to every room of the house. Available in a short round dark green, a taller olive green with an orange knob, and the tallest option in a light orange-pink hue, they’re only available in stores, and they won’t last long.
Made of durable clear plastic and complete with a super-cute lid topped with a round knob, these mini canisters range from 4 to 6 inches tall and are the definition of chic storage. The three varieties are ideal for storing kitchen goods like flour, sugar, snacks, sauce packets, or toothpicks, or you can use them all over the rest of the home, too. Put a few in your bathroom cabinet for flossers, toothbrushes, and cotton swabs, or use them to store craft supplies like buttons or markers.
The apothecary vibes give a modern whimsy to your space, while the subdued colors are sure to match any decor style. Plus, they’re clear so you can always see when you need a refresh. And at just $3 per jar, you won’t find that deal elsewhere. One online reviewer even said they were “cheap but expensive looking!” Check your local store ASAP if you want to snag a few because they’re flying off the shelves.
Love These Canisters? Then You’ll Also Love …
In case your local Target is sold out, don’t worry! Amazon sells a similar set of jars for a few dollars less (and it’ll ship directly to your door). If you’re set on the colorful shades, you could DIY the look with a little paint in a snap. Whichever ones you go for, enjoy the home storage you’ll actually want to have on display.