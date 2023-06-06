Newsletters
Etsy Launches Decor and Lifestyle Collaboration with John Legend

Noella Williams
published yesterday
John Legend in a room with his new Etsy decor collection
Credit: Taylor Rainbolt

After their recent wedding registry launch, Etsy is continuing to highlight small businesses on their platform, and they often do it with the assistance of celebrities. For their incoming Creator Collab, award-winning artist John Legend is partnering with Etsy to release a limited-edition decor and lifestyle collection, which is also co-designed with a handpicked selection of Etsy sellers. 

The latest collaboration between Etsy and Legend is drawing inspiration from his personal taste of interior design and life at home and seeks to “infuse warmth, character, and a relaxed refinement into any space.” And you can expect to see the collection highlighting shops owned by women, Black creators, and underrepresented sellers. Among the 11 shops in the Etsy Creator Collab, the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Poland are represented.

Credit: Taylor Rainbolt

Featuring items like textured throw pillows and earth-toned planters, the collection ranges from items priced at $18 to $2,000, so there’s something for everyone’s preferred interior style, depending on their budget. Two of the shops included in this collaboration are members of the Gullah basket weaving community; the historic African tradition binds locally harvested sweetgrass, pine needles, bulrush, and palmetto.

“It’s important for me to fill my home with high-quality pieces made by people who approach their craft with intention,” John Legend said in a press release. “Each item in this collection was made with joy in partnership with makers who inspire me, and I hope these special pieces make you feel right at home.”

Credit: Taylor Rainbolt

With the brilliance in the Legend-Teigen household, you can expect this collection to be carefully curated with thoughtful decor items that will pair well with your Chrissy Teigen cookbooks. And if you can’t get enough of this collection, Legend’s second Etsy Creator Collab plans to launch closer to the holidays, which is just in time for seasonal decor and gifts.

The collection is available to shop online at www.etsy.com/johnlegend.

 

