Kohl’s Is Testing a New, Smaller Store Layout
If you’ve got any Kohl’s cash to spend, you’ll be happy to hear that the retailer plans to open 100 more stores in the next couple of years — some of which will be testing a new store layout.
Kohl’s is testing out smaller store layouts by reducing the size by around 45,000 square feet, which is a similar method that other large retailers like IKEA and Target have tested in the past. Traditionally, customers can shop for clothing, accessories, home goods, gifts, toys, and more at the store, but the rollout will include more products like “seasonal items, wall art, patio furniture, camping and outdoor gear, as well as add more space for pet products,” according to an article by the Milwaukee Journal.
The Wisconsin-based company plans to unveil the newest store in downtown Milwaukee this fall, and seven more stores will be opening shortly after in yet-to-be-disclosed locations. Along with offering new merchandise, Kohl’s will be incorporating self-checkout kiosks and condensed Sephora stores. But before you make it to the kiosk, there will be “impulse items” near the checkout. And if it’s anything similar to the checkout aisles at Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and HomeGoods, your cart will be even more full by the time you make it to the register.
As the retailer relocates their collection of decorative home goods and gifts to the front of the store, they’re hoping to prioritize sales, but this means that customers might spot an abundance of seasonal goodies just in time for the holidays. Their Halloween decor is already out ahead of the festive time of the year, including this charming, ghost-covered door mat. The spooky items don’t stop there, so just imagine what’s in store for Christmas.
Although Kohl’s hasn’t revealed a majority of the plans surrounding the new store layouts, a visit to the retailer — especially with a handful of Kohl’s cash — will be the perfect opportunity to stock up on gifts before the holidays.