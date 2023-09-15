Kohl’s Is Testing a New, Smaller Store Layout

The Wisconsin-based company plans to unveil the newest store in downtown Milwaukee this fall, and seven more stores will be opening shortly after in yet-to-be-disclosed locations. Along with offering new merchandise, Kohl’s will be incorporating self-checkout kiosks and condensed Sephora stores. But before you make it to the kiosk, there will be “impulse items” near the checkout. And if it’s anything similar to the checkout aisles at Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and HomeGoods, your cart will be even more full by the time you make it to the register.