Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian’s Unique Living Setup Isn’t For Everyone
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seemingly inseparable and love to pack on the PDA at red-carpet events — which is why it might be surprising to learn that they maintain a unique living arrangement that gives their blended family a lot of personal space. Though they’ve been married since March 2022 and share baby Rocky together, Kardashian and Barker haven’t moved in together yet and feel “no pressure” to cohabitate with their blended families.
While it might be unconventional, living separately despite being in a committed relationship is actually becoming more common — and if you have the resources to do it, it might actually make sense for your family.
On a June 13 episode of The Kardashians, the reality star — who lives one block away from Barker’s home — revealed that they’d decided to take their time before moving in together because of their kids. Kardashian shares her sons Reign and Mason, and daughter Penelope with her ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.
“Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces,” Kardashian explained during the episode, which was filmed while the star was getting ready to welcome their baby boy, Rocky, who was born in November 2023. (So it’s possible they’ve moved in together by now.)
The social media star revealed that she and Barker had come up with a plan to merge their homes and make sure everyone was “comfortable” living together. “We’re going to move into his house, which is a block away, and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby,” she explained.
Kardashian previously opened up about how she and her husband were slowly blending their households, starting with Sunday night dinners as a family and routines including morning carpools and hanging out with each other for some afternoon matcha.
“We want our kids to feel really comfortable,” she said during an October 2022 interview on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast. “They have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and … they each have their rooms.” She also said she enjoyed having “two spots we can go hide out in.”
While the living situation might seem unusual, they’re not alone. Many blended families figure out different arrangements that make cohabitating easier, as do many long-term couples. Cameron Diaz recently made waves when she said that people should “normalize separate bedrooms.”
“To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine,” she said during an appearance on a December 2023 podcast of Lipstick on the Rim. “And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”
Having separate homes, let alone three, might be cost-prohibitive for many people, but Kardashian and Barker’s living arrangement sounds like it’s been helpful for merging their blended families. Plus, you wouldn’t have to worry about who has control over the remote control during your Netflix marathons.