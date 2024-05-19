Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’s Controversial Relationship Rule Isn’t for Everyone

In fact, we interviewed four similar (non-celebrity!) couples who couldn’t be happier with how they do love: “When we do anything together, it’s because we want to be together. If we’re watching TV together, if we want to eat together, sleep together, do an errand together, it’s because we want to do it together.”



Many relationship therapists have backed the “sleep divorce” because quality sleep is so important for overall health — and because not having a good night of shut-eye can make everyone, let’s just say, a bit more grouchy than normal. Want to starfish in the middle of the bed every night? You can! But some couples go well beyond the sleep divorce, and not living together means they get to run their space how they want — no compromises necessary — meaning that all the relationship arguments can be about what to watch on Netflix or order on Seamless instead.