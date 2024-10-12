There’s, of course, a right way and a wrong way to do a coffee station in a bathroom if you decide to copy Bell’s moves. First, you need to make sure you have enough space to set a station up. And cords need to be far away from any water source, and ideally, the entire setup should be as far away from the toilet as possible (for obvious reasons). In fact, it might make more sense to move the entire thing into your bedroom to avoid any accidents or cross-contamination.



As someone with a bathroom the size of a small closet, the concept of a bathroom coffee station is unfathomable. But if you have the space and no qualms about sipping in such close proximity to your toilet, then take a page from Bell’s book and make your comfort zone even more comfortable — and perfect for your morning shower and caffeine routine.