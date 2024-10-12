Kristen Bell Has a Controversial Kitchen Feature In Her Bathroom, and People Are Divided About It
Every home has its quirk, right? You may have one stair that’s uneven from the rest, or a weird nook you have no idea what to do with, but Kristen Bell, who currently stars in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, has one such quirk that nearly divided the internet when it came to light back in 2020. That quirk? A makeshift coffee station … in her bathroom.
Bell’s friend Monica Padman posted an Instagram of the, uh, unique setup during lockdown in 2020. The station is complete with everything you need to brew up a delicious cup of coffee while your shower is warming up, from the Keurig machine and enough mugs for a small crowd, to the syrup bottles and the baby wipes to make sure everything is sterile as possible (I assume).
“I believe that to be a kids table she’s turned into a coffee station…in her bathroom,” Padman wrote in the caption of her post. “@kristenanniebell, let me know if I’m misunderstanding this.”
A lot of people really loved what Bell had done with the place, with many saying that this setup changes the game for parents who don’t want to wake sleeping children in the morning.
“OMG this is brilliant!!!” one person commented on Padman’s post. Another person wrote, “Smart parenting moves.” And someone else added, “I can’t believe I have not thought of this.”
However, not everyone is ready and willing to get on the bathroom coffee station train. “Does she have a toilet in her kitchen? This is disgusting and out of touch,” another commenter wrote. “I’m sorry I’m not on board with any of it. Ew,” someone else said.
There’s, of course, a right way and a wrong way to do a coffee station in a bathroom if you decide to copy Bell’s moves. First, you need to make sure you have enough space to set a station up. And cords need to be far away from any water source, and ideally, the entire setup should be as far away from the toilet as possible (for obvious reasons). In fact, it might make more sense to move the entire thing into your bedroom to avoid any accidents or cross-contamination.
As someone with a bathroom the size of a small closet, the concept of a bathroom coffee station is unfathomable. But if you have the space and no qualms about sipping in such close proximity to your toilet, then take a page from Bell’s book and make your comfort zone even more comfortable — and perfect for your morning shower and caffeine routine.