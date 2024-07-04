Kristin Cavallari Just Invented a New Kind of Real Estate Trend
Kristin Cavallari is continuing to put space between her and her marriage to Jay Cutler. In a Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast episode on June 25, the Laguna Beach alumna revealed she was saying goodbye to her “divorce house,” aka the home she moved into after calling it quits with the former Chicago Bears quarterback. The Franklin, Tennessee, farmhouse, which Cavallari reportedly purchased for $3 million in 2020 is now on the market for over triple the original cost.
According to Realtor.com, the reality star just put her four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom modern house on the market for $11 million. Cavallari previously opened up about how the home, which sits on 28 acres of private land and has over 6,700 square feet of living space, was the first house she’d lived in that she’d ever truly loved.
“I walked in and knew immediately that it was my house,” she told MyDomaine in a 2022 interview. “It was the energy more than anything. It’s like it was calling my name.”
In her recent podcast interview, Cavallari admitted she hadn’t been looking for a new home when she stumbled upon her newest purchase, but that it felt right to leave her “divorce home” and all its memories in the past.
“I decided to buy a new house,” Cavallari told listeners about her decision to move on. “I wasn’t looking, but my real estate agent was like, ‘Trust me, you want to come see this house.’ And I completely fell in love with it. It was a big decision for me because my current house right now, I love so much and I made this house exactly how I want it.”
However, Cavallari said she felt at peace with letting her “meaningful” former house go, effectively closing a chapter on her post-divorce healing process.
“This is the house that I healed in and in a way, yeah, this is like my divorce house,” she explains. “But there is something about completely starting over and having a fresh start now. I do feel like I’m in a completely different place in my life than I was four years ago, obviously.”
Cavallari’s “divorce home” comes with guest quarters and a barn, as well as some additions that the reality star put in while she lived there. The kitchen was fully remodeled with new appliances and a walk-in pantry, and the bedroom features a “recently added luxury closet.”
There are also a number of wellness features, including a deep soaking tub and walk-in shower in the main bathroom, as well as a sauna and full gym in the basement. Outside, Cavallari added some SoCal staples with her country living setup, including a luxe pool, a hot tub, a firepit, and a patio, as well as a garden and chicken coop.
Even if you’re not a celebrity, making a fresh start post-divorce by physically changing your surroundings probably seems like a great way to bring on healing vibes. When getting divorced, sometimes common assets like the home are sold, or at least given to one party and not the other — so looking at the change in circumstances as a fresh start might just be a mindset change that helped her feel more intentional and grounded in the midst of a whole lot of personal (and financial) change.
Plus, if Cavallari gets her asking price of $11 million, she’ll be turning a pretty sweet profit that she can put into her next home.