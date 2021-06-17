Yeah, Your Landlord’s Not Responsible for That

“Landlords are generally not responsible for covering your costs of alternative housing, and this is especially true for causes outside of a landlord’s control such as power outages or unscheduled maintenance,” Tiziano explains. “Even if your apartment loses water or power, your landlord may only have a responsibility to reimburse you a prorated portion of the rent while the property is being repaired.” In other words, you won’t get any money to cover the hotel bill. “This is another reason to get renter’s insurance; it often covers these costs,” Tiziano reiterates.