The Unexpected Laundry Room Layout You’re About to See Everywhere (It Actually Makes Perfect Sense!)

When I’m thinking of my dealbreakers for a future apartment, one of my favorite “nice-to-haves” is an in-unit washer/dryer. (So far, I have not been lucky enough to have one, and instead lug 40 pounds of clothes at a time to the nearest laundromat a few blocks away.) But for many homebuyers, having a laundry room is a straight-up non-negotiable. Beyond ensuring that it exists at all, and that the appliances are well-maintained, a lot of folks don’t spend a good amount of time thinking about the place they will wash and dry their clothes. Almost exclusively, these laundry rooms are tucked away — in the basement or garage.