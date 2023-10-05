This Lawn Sweeper Will Make Quick Work of Your Leaf-Covered Yard

Jura continued by saying that it’s “truly mind-blowing how well it works, but it’s simple enough even kids can [use] it.” The magical tool behind the yard’s lack of leaves is the VEVOR Push Lawn Sweeper, but the product is (you guessed it) sold out online. Because the product doesn’t have a confirmed restock date on Amazon, it might not be available before the fall season is even over. Fortunately, Scotts Outdoor Lawn Sweeper will do the same job. The lightweight, easy-to-assemble power tool has a large collection bag to collect the yard’s debris, and its flexible teeth will make sure no leaf (or other trash) is left behind.