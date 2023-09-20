This Interactive Map Predicts Peak Fall Foliage in Your Area

In case you haven’t figured out where you want to go, SmokyMountains.com has a comprehensive list of the best spots in each state to see the foliage. Some of these locations include mountains, hidden hiking trails, or state parks. If you’ve been waiting all year to see the vibrant hues that this fall has to offer, your wish can come true in any state thanks to this guide.



In order to receive the most accurate prediction for this fall, Angotti and his team of experts use a combination of historical temperature and precipitation, forecast temperature and precipitation, the type of tree known to be prominent in that geographic region, the historical trends in that area, and user data. Last year, they added a form to report your region’s fall foliage, but this year you can submit photos to assist locals with an even more accurate guide for leaf peeping.



Don’t worry too much if you haven’t completely planned your fall road trip — you’ve got until the end of October. Now you’ll have some time to figure out your favorite autumnal activities to add to your adventure like apple picking, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.