You can find a plate anywhere, but I have to assume not everyone knows offhand where to get a “swivel mechanism” — especially one small enough to comfortably fit on the underside of a plate. Your local hardware store may have one (check the cabinet section), but if you don’t have time to browse, there’s the Richelieu stainless steel zinc swivel plate ($9.98) from Lowe’s, which is available online or for store pickup. Just make sure to measure the swivel mechanism against the base of whatever receptacle you want to use to make a lazy Susan.