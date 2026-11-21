This DIY Hack Makes a Lazy Susan Out of Anything
When I was growing up, I never thought much about a lazy Susan. There was one in the middle of my grandma’s kitchen table and possibly one storing food storage containers in my mom’s cupboards, but for some reason I assumed they were old-fashioned objects. Possibly due to the name?
In any case, as an adult I am a full-throated lazy Susan believer. I have multiples in my apartment, and it’s hard to imagine life without their round, swivel-based convenience. I’ve actually been meaning to get some more lazy Susans, but now I know that I can actually just make my own by combining the convenience of the lazy Susan with the beauty of regular plates.
How to Make Your Own Lazy Susan
This clever way to create your own lazy Susan comes from the proprietor of Gifts That Keep Giving, an Australian online shop selling succulents and other potted plants. In an Instagram Reel, you see her take a thrifted ceramic dinner plate with a retro floral pattern, flip it over, and super-glue a metal “swivel mechanism” to the bottom. What was once just a plate is now a lazy Susan.
She explains that this came about because she needed “10 lazy Susans” for her “upcoming succulent workshops.” But this simple Susan solution (say that five times fast) isn’t just good for high-volume situations — it’s also a lovely way to transform any plate you love into your own custom storage system.
Why This Lazy Susan Hack Is So Smart
This hack might not be the most convenient, as it requires acquiring and assembling components, but being able to choose the base for your lazy Susan opens up a world of creative and logistical possibilities. As one Instagram commenter points out, “You could turn almost anything with a flat base into a lazy Susan.” Heck, you could even use a big, shallow bowl. I’m already brainstorming.
You can find a plate anywhere, but I have to assume not everyone knows offhand where to get a “swivel mechanism” — especially one small enough to comfortably fit on the underside of a plate. Your local hardware store may have one (check the cabinet section), but if you don’t have time to browse, there’s the Richelieu stainless steel zinc swivel plate ($9.98) from Lowe’s, which is available online or for store pickup. Just make sure to measure the swivel mechanism against the base of whatever receptacle you want to use to make a lazy Susan.