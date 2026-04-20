Le Creuset’s Newest Mini Fruit Cocotte Collection Is So Cute, and They’re Only Sold at One Online Store
With summer just around the corner, I’ve been so excited to refresh my home and fully embrace the warmth of a new season. Summer to me means picnics in the park, spending time with loved ones, and, of course, berry picking. My favorite summer tradition is baking a berry pie and sharing it for a backyard dinner party. So when I saw these new Le Creuset mini fruit cocottes, I immediately thought of all of the fun ways they could be repurposed around my home for days I’m not hosting friends for a barbecue.
What Are the Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Fruit Cocottes?
The Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Fruit Cocotte is a 16-ounce cocotte that comes in blueberry, strawberry, and peach shapes. Past being adorable additions to any home, each cocotte boasts impressive durability features, like hearty stoneware construction, thermal resistance up to 500 degrees, and a nonporous glaze on the surface for easy cleanup. Each cocotte measures 6.6×4.8×4.8 and weighs just over a pound.
As with many Le Creuset bakeware products, they’re dishwasher, microwave, freezer, and of course, oven safe. They’re priced at $55 each, and for now, are sold exclusively at QVC until May 7, 2026, when they will most likely be available on Le Creuset’s website as well.
Use the Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Fruit Cocottes All Over Your Home
These mini cocottes are fruit-themed, so even though their main purpose may be for baking, I could see them being used as versatile home accents as well. Imagine storing your jewelry in a small blueberry or using the strawberry one as a sugar bowl to brighten up your kitchen table! The peach one could be a perfect hostess gift, with a note or small treats inside, tied up with a bow. The possibilities are endless with these — I’ve even poured candle wax into similar shapes for a simple handmade gift. (Mother’s Day, anyone?)
Since this brand is so highly sought after, it’s worth snagging these before they inevitably sell out. They’ll bring the best of the summer into your home so you can enjoy it all year long — whether or not you feel like baking a whole pie.
Buy: Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Fruit Cocottes, QVC, $55