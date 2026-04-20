With summer just around the corner, I’ve been so excited to refresh my home and fully embrace the warmth of a new season. Summer to me means picnics in the park, spending time with loved ones, and, of course, berry picking. My favorite summer tradition is baking a berry pie and sharing it for a backyard dinner party. So when I saw these new Le Creuset mini fruit cocottes, I immediately thought of all of the fun ways they could be repurposed around my home for days I’m not hosting friends for a barbecue.