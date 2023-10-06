Le Creuset Just Dropped the Most Adorable Pumpkin-Shaped Butter Dish That You’ll Want to Use All Year Round

The temperatures are falling, the leaves are changing, and we’re finally able to show up to work without sweating through our clothes — and that can only mean one thing, folks — fall is here! And with it comes the holiday season, which is a time when we at Apartment Therapy (and we suspect some of you, too) love decking out our living spaces in festive fall decor. However, we also love the functionality, which is why we’ve got our eyes on this gorgeous and practical Pumpkin Butter Dish from editor-favorite heritage cookware brand Le Creuset. Now, if you’re worried that you might only get to whip this sucker out during the holidays, don’t — festive items like this are great to have on display when you’re hosting, sure, but who says the holidays need to end after the season is over? We’re not saying you have to leave your Christmas lights up year-round (no judgment, though!) but keeping a few hints of festive cheer around the house all year round can be a great way to liven up a room. Plus, with the stunning colorways this butter dish comes in, you’ll be able to match any kitchen aesthetic with ease.