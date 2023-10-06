Le Creuset Just Dropped the Most Adorable Pumpkin-Shaped Butter Dish That You’ll Want to Use All Year Round
The temperatures are falling, the leaves are changing, and we’re finally able to show up to work without sweating through our clothes — and that can only mean one thing, folks — fall is here! And with it comes the holiday season, which is a time when we at Apartment Therapy (and we suspect some of you, too) love decking out our living spaces in festive fall decor. However, we also love the functionality, which is why we’ve got our eyes on this gorgeous and practical Pumpkin Butter Dish from editor-favorite heritage cookware brand Le Creuset. Now, if you’re worried that you might only get to whip this sucker out during the holidays, don’t — festive items like this are great to have on display when you’re hosting, sure, but who says the holidays need to end after the season is over? We’re not saying you have to leave your Christmas lights up year-round (no judgment, though!) but keeping a few hints of festive cheer around the house all year round can be a great way to liven up a room. Plus, with the stunning colorways this butter dish comes in, you’ll be able to match any kitchen aesthetic with ease.
What is the Pumpkin Butter Dish?
Although it’s admittedly gorgeous, this piece of high-quality stoneware isn’t just for display — it can actually be used for a slew of practical purposes in the kitchen and on the dining table. You can bake individual desserts and side dishes in it since it’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can pop it right in the fridge or freezer afterward to store any leftovers, thanks to its unmatched thermal resistance for temperatures all the way down to -9 degrees Fahrenheit. The high-fired construction also ensures excellent heat distribution for uniform browning and even cooking with no hot spots, and the exterior glaze is nonporous, non-reactive, and both stain- and scratch-resistant. Plus, the dishwasher-safe piece is practically nonstick due to its glazed interior, which makes cleanup a breeze. You can even pop it into the microwave to reheat leftovers!
Why You’ll Love the Pumpkin Butter Dish
Obviously, you could just get any old butter dish to serve cheeses, desserts, gratins, and a number of other dishes, but where’s the fun in that? With its delightful design and three colorways (Sea Salt, White, and Persimmon), the Pumpkin Butter Dish is an undeniably charming addition to your cookware collection, and the tight-fitting lid locks in moisture and heat while baking. Aside from all of its other uses, it also makes a great butter dish (duh) since it helps keep butter at the perfect temperature for serving. We can’t wait to invite guests over to bake some Brie and serve it alongside some delicious charcuterie and festive cocktails! So, if you’re looking for the perfect piece to break out during the holiday season (and beyond!) look no further than the Le Creuset Pumpkin Butter Dish.
Buy: Le Creuset Pumpkin Butter Dish, $70
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Le Creuset Just Dropped the Cutest Pumpkin-Shaped Butter Dish That You’ll Want to Use All Year Round