Those Trendy LED Corner Lamps on TikTok Are Super Easy to DIY
LED lights are a fun and inexpensive way to add mood lighting to your space. But the only issue is that LED light strips aren’t so pretty to look at. They can make a room go from sophisticated to a college dorm with the flick of a switch.
But one TikToker figured out a way to add LED mood lighting to their space while keeping the LED strip hidden out of view. Kendra Nicole (@my_home_by_kendra) created a DIY corner light using a 2-inch by 2-inch piece of wood secured to a circular base with L brackets and screws.
The entire thing was then spray painted black and then a strip of LED lights was secured to one side of the pole. When placed in the corner of a room, the DIY corner light gives off soft, concentrated mood lighting that looks so much more elegant than a naked LED strip running the length of your ceiling or floor. And it looks pretty similar to the TikTok-famous LED lamp.
“You know what? This was a BRILLIANT IDEA,” one commenter wrote under Kendra Nicole’s video. “I am so gonna do this.”
“Great idea instead of a bulky lamp,” another person said. And someone else added, “Love the simplicity of this.”
Although this project is a super easy DIY, there are options out there for those of you who would rather skip the crafting process altogether. A similar LED corner light from Orren Ellis is currently for sale at Wayfair. This corner light is dimmable, features rainbow-effect lighting displays as well as solid tones, and seamlessly blends into the background of any space.
Skip the strip and opt for a much more sophisticated corner lamp instead. Whether you DIY it yourself or grab one online, your space will get an instant facelift.