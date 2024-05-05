Costco’s New R2-D2 LEGO Set Is 20% Off (and Flying Off Shelves!)

According to LEGO’s website, the R2-D2 set is made of 1,050 pieces and is suitable for “Star Wars” fans ages 10 and up. It features a rotating droid head, an attachable periscope, and a third lay for mobility, helping to inspire “creative play” among the kids in your life. The LEGO set also comes with a pint-size R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, an R2-D2 information plaque, and a special LEGO “Star Wars” mini figure of Darth Malak to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.”