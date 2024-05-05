Costco’s New R2-D2 LEGO Set Is 20% Off (and Flying Off Shelves!)
Today is your lucky day if you’re a “Star Wars” fan who’s ever wanted your own droid. The R2-D2 LEGO set is currently in stock at select Costco stores. While the set ordinarily retails for $99.99, Costco is currently selling it for just $79.99, according to the Instagram page @costco.so.obsessed.
The find was also highlighted in TikToker @bigzachshouse’s recent video, in which they noted that LEGO’s newest R2-D2 set is on sale at Costco for 20% off.
“If you waited to get the new R2-D2 set, you did a good job,” they noted in the clip.
According to LEGO’s website, the R2-D2 set is made of 1,050 pieces and is suitable for “Star Wars” fans ages 10 and up. It features a rotating droid head, an attachable periscope, and a third lay for mobility, helping to inspire “creative play” among the kids in your life. The LEGO set also comes with a pint-size R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, an R2-D2 information plaque, and a special LEGO “Star Wars” mini figure of Darth Malak to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.”
“Create a playful display featuring a LEGO brick-built toy figure of the most beloved droid in the ‘Star Wars’ universe,” the official product description reads. “This LEGO ‘Star Wars’ buildable toy is great for display and has lots of fun features to inspire R2-D2 role play.”
This is the second R2-D2-inspired “Star Wars” set in LEGO’s catalog. Older fans can order a larger, more complex 2,314-piece R2-D2 model, which is suitable for LEGO builders ages 18 and up. That set will set your wallet back further, though, retailing for $239.99 on the brand’s website.
In the meantime, if you’re set on finding a smaller, kid-friendly R2-D2 set at your local Costco, call your local Costco warehouse ahead of time, pressing 1 on your phone keypad, and asking where to find the set (which is listed as item 1818898) near you.