Target Is Selling a LEGO Cherry Blossom Set (And It’s Only $15!)

If you’re looking for a pastime that won’t take too long, this LEGO set is worth your time and energy. According to a customer’s review, it’s a “satisfying experience” and pairs well with other LEGO botanicals. “A short and simple experience, but a nice meditative build for when I don’t have a lot of time but want to build something,” they wrote. For others, this was an exciting prep for gardening this spring. “I can’t wait to get into the garden and start planting,” they commented. “So until then, I will have to keep myself busy with LEGO florals!”



Considering the price of a fresh bouquet, this is a budget-friendly way to have a room full of blooming flowers (even though they aren’t real!). Head to Target or the LEGO website ASAP to start your spring the right way!