Target Is Selling a LEGO Cherry Blossom Set (And It’s Only $15!)
With spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to begin cherry blossom peeping. If you happen to live near Washington, D.C., you’re probably surrounded by the beautiful flowers. But if you’re not, LEGO created a set of cherry blossoms that will prevent you from having FOMO.
The white and pink cherry blossoms from LEGO are only $15, and that’s much cheaper than buying a flight to go see a meadow full of flowers (not to mention, the LEGO blossoms won’t trigger any spring allergies!). At Target, you can pick up the two-pack of twigs for yourself or an aspiring florist in your life.
The 430-piece set is recommended for anyone older than 8 years old, but this might be a bit of a headache if you’ve never built a LEGO flower bouquet. But don’t worry — as you’re putting each pink and white piece together, you’ll be motivated to finish it. The stems measure at 14 inches each, so be sure to pick up a vase that will properly display all of its beauty.
@acorn_cottage_ Cherry Blossom Lego! 🌸 building this was so thetaputic! They are so cute too🥹🌸 #valentinesdecor #lego #fyp #foryou #prettydecor ♬ Dance You Outta My Head – Cat Janice
If you’re looking for a pastime that won’t take too long, this LEGO set is worth your time and energy. According to a customer’s review, it’s a “satisfying experience” and pairs well with other LEGO botanicals. “A short and simple experience, but a nice meditative build for when I don’t have a lot of time but want to build something,” they wrote. For others, this was an exciting prep for gardening this spring. “I can’t wait to get into the garden and start planting,” they commented. “So until then, I will have to keep myself busy with LEGO florals!”
Considering the price of a fresh bouquet, this is a budget-friendly way to have a room full of blooming flowers (even though they aren’t real!). Head to Target or the LEGO website ASAP to start your spring the right way!